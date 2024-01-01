Bahamian dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert BSD to MUR at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = ₨46.36 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
BSD to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MUR
1 BSD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High47.207547.2075
Low45.837545.6188
Average46.371946.2072
Change0.99%0.57%
1 BSD to MUR stats

The performance of BSD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.2075 and a 30 day low of 45.8375. This means the 30 day average was 46.3719. The change for BSD to MUR was 0.99.

The performance of BSD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 47.2075 and a 90 day low of 45.6188. This means the 90 day average was 46.2072. The change for BSD to MUR was 0.57.

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.3418.0880.789
1 AUD0.652155.0370.9111.1050.87411.7970.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.44711.2140.9612.9560.565

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BSD46.35500 MUR
5 BSD231.77500 MUR
10 BSD463.55000 MUR
20 BSD927.10000 MUR
50 BSD2,317.75000 MUR
100 BSD4,635.50000 MUR
250 BSD11,588.75000 MUR
500 BSD23,177.50000 MUR
1000 BSD46,355.00000 MUR
2000 BSD92,710.00000 MUR
5000 BSD231,775.00000 MUR
10000 BSD463,550.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bahamian Dollar
1 MUR0.02157 BSD
5 MUR0.10786 BSD
10 MUR0.21573 BSD
20 MUR0.43145 BSD
50 MUR1.07863 BSD
100 MUR2.15726 BSD
250 MUR5.39315 BSD
500 MUR10.78630 BSD
1000 MUR21.57260 BSD
2000 MUR43.14520 BSD
5000 MUR107.86300 BSD
10000 MUR215.72600 BSD