1 Bahamian dollar to Georgian laris

Convert BSD to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 bsd
2.67 gel

1.000 BSD = 2.666 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7941.4641.6470.97117.749
1 GBP1.17111.246104.021.7151.9291.13820.793
1 USD0.940.803183.51.3761.5490.91316.691
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 BSD2.66600 GEL
5 BSD13.33000 GEL
10 BSD26.66000 GEL
20 BSD53.32000 GEL
50 BSD133.30000 GEL
100 BSD266.60000 GEL
250 BSD666.50000 GEL
500 BSD1,333.00000 GEL
1000 BSD2,666.00000 GEL
2000 BSD5,332.00000 GEL
5000 BSD13,330.00000 GEL
10000 BSD26,660.00000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bahamian Dollar
1 GEL0.37509 BSD
5 GEL1.87547 BSD
10 GEL3.75094 BSD
20 GEL7.50188 BSD
50 GEL18.75470 BSD
100 GEL37.50940 BSD
250 GEL93.77350 BSD
500 GEL187.54700 BSD
1000 GEL375.09400 BSD
2000 GEL750.18800 BSD
5000 GEL1,875.47000 BSD
10000 GEL3,750.94000 BSD