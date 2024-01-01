Bahamian dollars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert BSD to BGN at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = лв1.847 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:58
BSD to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BGN
1 BSD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.85781.8578
Low1.78961.7477
Average1.82151.7866
Change2.15%4.98%
1 BSD to BGN stats

The performance of BSD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8578 and a 30 day low of 1.7896. This means the 30 day average was 1.8215. The change for BSD to BGN was 2.15.

The performance of BSD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8578 and a 90 day low of 1.7477. This means the 90 day average was 1.7866. The change for BSD to BGN was 4.98.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BSD1.84735 BGN
5 BSD9.23675 BGN
10 BSD18.47350 BGN
20 BSD36.94700 BGN
50 BSD92.36750 BGN
100 BSD184.73500 BGN
250 BSD461.83750 BGN
500 BSD923.67500 BGN
1000 BSD1,847.35000 BGN
2000 BSD3,694.70000 BGN
5000 BSD9,236.75000 BGN
10000 BSD18,473.50000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bahamian Dollar
1 BGN0.54132 BSD
5 BGN2.70658 BSD
10 BGN5.41316 BSD
20 BGN10.82632 BSD
50 BGN27.06580 BSD
100 BGN54.13160 BSD
250 BGN135.32900 BSD
500 BGN270.65800 BSD
1000 BGN541.31600 BSD
2000 BGN1,082.63200 BSD
5000 BGN2,706.58000 BSD
10000 BGN5,413.16000 BSD