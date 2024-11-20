Bolivian boliviano to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Mongolian tugriks is currently 493.296 today, reflecting a 0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.020% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 495.511 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 492.238 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.513% decrease in value.