2,000 Brunei dollars to Nigerian nairas

Convert BND to NGN at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = ₦1,290 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:27
BND to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NGN
1 BND to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,304.11001,313.8900
Low1,274.11001,202.2600
Average1,287.37231,272.1254
Change0.12%7.27%
1 BND to NGN stats

The performance of BND to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,304.1100 and a 30 day low of 1,274.1100. This means the 30 day average was 1,287.3723. The change for BND to NGN was 0.12.

The performance of BND to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,313.8900 and a 90 day low of 1,202.2600. This means the 90 day average was 1,272.1254. The change for BND to NGN was 7.27.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 BND1,289.64000 NGN
5 BND6,448.20000 NGN
10 BND12,896.40000 NGN
20 BND25,792.80000 NGN
50 BND64,482.00000 NGN
100 BND128,964.00000 NGN
250 BND322,410.00000 NGN
500 BND644,820.00000 NGN
1000 BND1,289,640.00000 NGN
2000 BND2,579,280.00000 NGN
5000 BND6,448,200.00000 NGN
10000 BND12,896,400.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Brunei Dollar
1 NGN0.00078 BND
5 NGN0.00388 BND
10 NGN0.00775 BND
20 NGN0.01551 BND
50 NGN0.03877 BND
100 NGN0.07754 BND
250 NGN0.19385 BND
500 NGN0.38771 BND
1000 NGN0.77541 BND
2000 NGN1.55083 BND
5000 NGN3.87707 BND
10000 NGN7.75413 BND