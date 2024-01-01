50 Nigerian nairas to Brunei dollars

Convert NGN to BND at the real exchange rate

50 ngn
0.04 bnd

₦1.000 NGN = B$0.0008332 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00090.0010
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00080.0009
Change-5.30%-14.56%
1 NGN to BND stats

The performance of NGN to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0008. The change for NGN to BND was -5.30.

The performance of NGN to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for NGN to BND was -14.56.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Brunei Dollar
1 NGN0.00083 BND
5 NGN0.00417 BND
10 NGN0.00833 BND
20 NGN0.01666 BND
50 NGN0.04166 BND
100 NGN0.08332 BND
250 NGN0.20829 BND
500 NGN0.41659 BND
1000 NGN0.83317 BND
2000 NGN1.66634 BND
5000 NGN4.16586 BND
10000 NGN8.33171 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 BND1,200.23000 NGN
5 BND6,001.15000 NGN
10 BND12,002.30000 NGN
20 BND24,004.60000 NGN
50 BND60,011.50000 NGN
100 BND120,023.00000 NGN
250 BND300,057.50000 NGN
500 BND600,115.00000 NGN
1000 BND1,200,230.00000 NGN
2000 BND2,400,460.00000 NGN
5000 BND6,001,150.00000 NGN
10000 BND12,002,300.00000 NGN