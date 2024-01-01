1 Brunei dollar to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert BND to KZT at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = ₸370.8 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:10
BND to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KZT
1 BND to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High372.8770377.6750
Low366.0020366.0020
Average369.6667370.4277
Change1.23%1.27%
1 BND to KZT stats

The performance of BND to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 372.8770 and a 30 day low of 366.0020. This means the 30 day average was 369.6667. The change for BND to KZT was 1.23.

The performance of BND to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 377.6750 and a 90 day low of 366.0020. This means the 90 day average was 370.4277. The change for BND to KZT was 1.27.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BND370.84300 KZT
5 BND1,854.21500 KZT
10 BND3,708.43000 KZT
20 BND7,416.86000 KZT
50 BND18,542.15000 KZT
100 BND37,084.30000 KZT
250 BND92,710.75000 KZT
500 BND185,421.50000 KZT
1000 BND370,843.00000 KZT
2000 BND741,686.00000 KZT
5000 BND1,854,215.00000 KZT
10000 BND3,708,430.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Brunei Dollar
1 KZT0.00270 BND
5 KZT0.01348 BND
10 KZT0.02697 BND
20 KZT0.05393 BND
50 KZT0.13483 BND
100 KZT0.26966 BND
250 KZT0.67414 BND
500 KZT1.34828 BND
1000 KZT2.69656 BND
2000 KZT5.39312 BND
5000 KZT13.48280 BND
10000 KZT26.96560 BND