Brunei dollar to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 370.843 today, reflecting a -0.467% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.060% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 372.702 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 365.990 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.841% decrease in value.