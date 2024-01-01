250 Brunei dollars to Ghanaian cedis

Convert BND to GHS at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = GH¢11.79 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:43
BND to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GHS
1 BND to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.517612.5176
Low11.783211.7832
Average12.209212.1278
Change-3.24%-0.40%
1 BND to GHS stats

The performance of BND to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.5176 and a 30 day low of 11.7832. This means the 30 day average was 12.2092. The change for BND to GHS was -3.24.

The performance of BND to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.5176 and a 90 day low of 11.7832. This means the 90 day average was 12.1278. The change for BND to GHS was -0.40.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BND11.79440 GHS
5 BND58.97200 GHS
10 BND117.94400 GHS
20 BND235.88800 GHS
50 BND589.72000 GHS
100 BND1,179.44000 GHS
250 BND2,948.60000 GHS
500 BND5,897.20000 GHS
1000 BND11,794.40000 GHS
2000 BND23,588.80000 GHS
5000 BND58,972.00000 GHS
10000 BND117,944.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Brunei Dollar
1 GHS0.08479 BND
5 GHS0.42393 BND
10 GHS0.84786 BND
20 GHS1.69572 BND
50 GHS4.23931 BND
100 GHS8.47861 BND
250 GHS21.19653 BND
500 GHS42.39305 BND
1000 GHS84.78610 BND
2000 GHS169.57220 BND
5000 GHS423.93050 BND
10000 GHS847.86100 BND