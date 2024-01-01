1 Brunei dollar to Bulgarian levs

Convert BND to BGN at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = лв1.379 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:10
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BGN
1 BND to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.38311.3831
Low1.36091.3430
Average1.37181.3643
Change0.42%2.69%
View full history

1 BND to BGN stats

The performance of BND to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3831 and a 30 day low of 1.3609. This means the 30 day average was 1.3718. The change for BND to BGN was 0.42.

The performance of BND to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3831 and a 90 day low of 1.3430. This means the 90 day average was 1.3643. The change for BND to BGN was 2.69.

Track market ratesView BND to BGN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9431.3961.69118.0451.3371.530.788
1 EUR1.0611.4791.79319.131.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7170.67611.21212.930.9581.0960.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6710.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BND1.37937 BGN
5 BND6.89685 BGN
10 BND13.79370 BGN
20 BND27.58740 BGN
50 BND68.96850 BGN
100 BND137.93700 BGN
250 BND344.84250 BGN
500 BND689.68500 BGN
1000 BND1,379.37000 BGN
2000 BND2,758.74000 BGN
5000 BND6,896.85000 BGN
10000 BND13,793.70000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Brunei Dollar
1 BGN0.72497 BND
5 BGN3.62484 BND
10 BGN7.24969 BND
20 BGN14.49938 BND
50 BGN36.24845 BND
100 BGN72.49690 BND
250 BGN181.24225 BND
500 BGN362.48450 BND
1000 BGN724.96900 BND
2000 BGN1,449.93800 BND
5000 BGN3,624.84500 BND
10000 BGN7,249.69000 BND