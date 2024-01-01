10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Brunei dollars

Convert BGN to BND at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = B$0.7245 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:36
BGN to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BND
1 BGN to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.73480.7446
Low0.72300.7230
Average0.72900.7332
Change-0.44%-2.68%
1 BGN to BND stats

The performance of BGN to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7348 and a 30 day low of 0.7230. This means the 30 day average was 0.7290. The change for BGN to BND was -0.44.

The performance of BGN to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7446 and a 90 day low of 0.7230. This means the 90 day average was 0.7332. The change for BGN to BND was -2.68.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Brunei Dollar
1 BGN0.72446 BND
5 BGN3.62228 BND
10 BGN7.24456 BND
20 BGN14.48912 BND
50 BGN36.22280 BND
100 BGN72.44560 BND
250 BGN181.11400 BND
500 BGN362.22800 BND
1000 BGN724.45600 BND
2000 BGN1,448.91200 BND
5000 BGN3,622.28000 BND
10000 BGN7,244.56000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BND1.38035 BGN
5 BND6.90175 BGN
10 BND13.80350 BGN
20 BND27.60700 BGN
50 BND69.01750 BGN
100 BND138.03500 BGN
250 BND345.08750 BGN
500 BND690.17500 BGN
1000 BND1,380.35000 BGN
2000 BND2,760.70000 BGN
5000 BND6,901.75000 BGN
10000 BND13,803.50000 BGN