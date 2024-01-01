10 Brunei dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert BND to AED at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = د.إ2.746 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AED
1 BND to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.79652.8684
Low2.72832.7283
Average2.76642.8055
Change-1.55%-2.03%
View full history

1 BND to AED stats

The performance of BND to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7965 and a 30 day low of 2.7283. This means the 30 day average was 2.7664. The change for BND to AED was -1.55.

The performance of BND to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8684 and a 90 day low of 2.7283. This means the 90 day average was 2.8055. The change for BND to AED was -2.03.

Track market ratesView BND to AED chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9431.3961.69118.0511.3371.530.788
1 EUR1.0611.4791.79219.1341.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7170.67611.21112.9340.9581.0970.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6760.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BND2.74623 AED
5 BND13.73115 AED
10 BND27.46230 AED
20 BND54.92460 AED
50 BND137.31150 AED
100 BND274.62300 AED
250 BND686.55750 AED
500 BND1,373.11500 AED
1000 BND2,746.23000 AED
2000 BND5,492.46000 AED
5000 BND13,731.15000 AED
10000 BND27,462.30000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Brunei Dollar
1 AED0.36414 BND
5 AED1.82068 BND
10 AED3.64135 BND
20 AED7.28270 BND
50 AED18.20675 BND
100 AED36.41350 BND
250 AED91.03375 BND
500 AED182.06750 BND
1000 AED364.13500 BND
2000 AED728.27000 BND
5000 AED1,820.67500 BND
10000 AED3,641.35000 BND