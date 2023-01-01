2000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Brunei dollars
Convert AED to BND at the real exchange rate
|Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 BND
|2.68292 AED
|5 BND
|13.41460 AED
|10 BND
|26.82920 AED
|20 BND
|53.65840 AED
|50 BND
|134.14600 AED
|100 BND
|268.29200 AED
|250 BND
|670.73000 AED
|500 BND
|1341.46000 AED
|1000 BND
|2682.92000 AED
|2000 BND
|5365.84000 AED
|5000 BND
|13414.60000 AED
|10000 BND
|26829.20000 AED