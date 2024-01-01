10 Bermudan dollars to CFP francs

Convert BMD to XPF at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = ₣112.5 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:55
BMD to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XPF
1 BMD to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High113.1520113.1520
Low109.4540106.9190
Average110.8615108.9634
Change2.41%4.08%
1 BMD to XPF stats

The performance of BMD to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 113.1520 and a 30 day low of 109.4540. This means the 30 day average was 110.8615. The change for BMD to XPF was 2.41.

The performance of BMD to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 113.1520 and a 90 day low of 106.9190. This means the 90 day average was 108.9634. The change for BMD to XPF was 4.08.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39684.3860.9431.691.33718.0510.788
1 CAD0.716160.4550.6761.2110.95812.9320.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.061.4889.45411.7921.41719.1350.835

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / CFP Franc
1 BMD112.54800 XPF
5 BMD562.74000 XPF
10 BMD1,125.48000 XPF
20 BMD2,250.96000 XPF
50 BMD5,627.40000 XPF
100 BMD11,254.80000 XPF
250 BMD28,137.00000 XPF
500 BMD56,274.00000 XPF
1000 BMD112,548.00000 XPF
2000 BMD225,096.00000 XPF
5000 BMD562,740.00000 XPF
10000 BMD1,125,480.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bermudan Dollar
1 XPF0.00889 BMD
5 XPF0.04443 BMD
10 XPF0.08885 BMD
20 XPF0.17770 BMD
50 XPF0.44426 BMD
100 XPF0.88851 BMD
250 XPF2.22128 BMD
500 XPF4.44255 BMD
1000 XPF8.88510 BMD
2000 XPF17.77020 BMD
5000 XPF44.42550 BMD
10000 XPF88.85100 BMD