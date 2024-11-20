Bermudan dollar to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to CFP francs is currently 112.548 today, reflecting a -0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.208% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 113.328 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 111.095 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 1.173% increase in value.