Bermudan dollar to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to CFP francs is currently 109.817 today, reflecting a 0.047% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.047% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 109.964 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 109.259 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.497% decrease in value.