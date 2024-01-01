1 Bermudan dollar to New Taiwan dollars

Convert BMD to TWD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = NT$32.40 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TWD
1 BMD to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.550032.5500
Low31.905031.5980
Average32.174132.0563
Change1.32%1.38%
View full history

1 BMD to TWD stats

The performance of BMD to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.5500 and a 30 day low of 31.9050. This means the 30 day average was 32.1741. The change for BMD to TWD was 1.32.

The performance of BMD to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.5500 and a 90 day low of 31.5980. This means the 90 day average was 32.0563. The change for BMD to TWD was 1.38.

Track market ratesView BMD to TWD chart

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9431.691.33718.0450.788
1 CAD0.717160.4810.6761.2110.95812.9330.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.0611.4889.51311.7921.41819.1410.836

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BMD32.39600 TWD
5 BMD161.98000 TWD
10 BMD323.96000 TWD
20 BMD647.92000 TWD
50 BMD1,619.80000 TWD
100 BMD3,239.60000 TWD
250 BMD8,099.00000 TWD
500 BMD16,198.00000 TWD
1000 BMD32,396.00000 TWD
2000 BMD64,792.00000 TWD
5000 BMD161,980.00000 TWD
10000 BMD323,960.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 TWD0.03087 BMD
5 TWD0.15434 BMD
10 TWD0.30868 BMD
20 TWD0.61736 BMD
50 TWD1.54340 BMD
100 TWD3.08680 BMD
250 TWD7.71700 BMD
500 TWD15.43400 BMD
1000 TWD30.86800 BMD
2000 TWD61.73600 BMD
5000 TWD154.34000 BMD
10000 TWD308.68000 BMD