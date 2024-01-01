1 Bermudan dollar to Nigerian nairas

Convert BMD to NGN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = ₦1,725 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:07
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 BMD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,725.21001,725.2100
Low1,695.52001,575.0000
Average1,709.30071,665.7566
Change1.72%9.52%
View full history

1 BMD to NGN stats

The performance of BMD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,725.2100 and a 30 day low of 1,695.5200. This means the 30 day average was 1,709.3007. The change for BMD to NGN was 1.72.

The performance of BMD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,725.2100 and a 90 day low of 1,575.0000. This means the 90 day average was 1,665.7566. The change for BMD to NGN was 9.52.

Track market ratesView BMD to NGN chart

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9431.6891.33618.0370.788
1 CAD0.717160.4860.6761.210.95812.9280.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.0611.4889.53411.7921.41819.1370.836

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 BMD1,725.21000 NGN
5 BMD8,626.05000 NGN
10 BMD17,252.10000 NGN
20 BMD34,504.20000 NGN
50 BMD86,260.50000 NGN
100 BMD172,521.00000 NGN
250 BMD431,302.50000 NGN
500 BMD862,605.00000 NGN
1000 BMD1,725,210.00000 NGN
2000 BMD3,450,420.00000 NGN
5000 BMD8,626,050.00000 NGN
10000 BMD17,252,100.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bermudan Dollar
1 NGN0.00058 BMD
5 NGN0.00290 BMD
10 NGN0.00580 BMD
20 NGN0.01159 BMD
50 NGN0.02898 BMD
100 NGN0.05796 BMD
250 NGN0.14491 BMD
500 NGN0.28982 BMD
1000 NGN0.57964 BMD
2000 NGN1.15928 BMD
5000 NGN2.89820 BMD
10000 NGN5.79640 BMD