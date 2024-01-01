1 Nigerian naira to Bermudan dollars

Convert NGN to BMD at the real exchange rate

1 ngn
0.00 bmd

₦1.000 NGN = $0.0006280 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00060.0006
Average0.00060.0007
Change-3.75%-12.94%
1 NGN to BMD stats

The performance of NGN to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for NGN to BMD was -3.75.

The performance of NGN to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for NGN to BMD was -12.94.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bermudan Dollar
1 NGN0.00063 BMD
5 NGN0.00314 BMD
10 NGN0.00628 BMD
20 NGN0.01256 BMD
50 NGN0.03140 BMD
100 NGN0.06280 BMD
250 NGN0.15701 BMD
500 NGN0.31401 BMD
1000 NGN0.62803 BMD
2000 NGN1.25605 BMD
5000 NGN3.14013 BMD
10000 NGN6.28026 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 BMD1,592.29000 NGN
5 BMD7,961.45000 NGN
10 BMD15,922.90000 NGN
20 BMD31,845.80000 NGN
50 BMD79,614.50000 NGN
100 BMD159,229.00000 NGN
250 BMD398,072.50000 NGN
500 BMD796,145.00000 NGN
1000 BMD1,592,290.00000 NGN
2000 BMD3,184,580.00000 NGN
5000 BMD7,961,450.00000 NGN
10000 BMD15,922,900.00000 NGN