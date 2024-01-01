10 Bermudan dollars to Mauritian rupees

Convert BMD to MUR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = ₨46.35 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:02
BMD to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MUR
1 BMD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High47.207547.2075
Low45.837545.6188
Average46.371746.2072
Change0.98%0.56%
1 BMD to MUR stats

The performance of BMD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.2075 and a 30 day low of 45.8375. This means the 30 day average was 46.3717. The change for BMD to MUR was 0.98.

The performance of BMD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 47.2075 and a 90 day low of 45.6188. This means the 90 day average was 46.2072. The change for BMD to MUR was 0.56.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BMD46.35000 MUR
5 BMD231.75000 MUR
10 BMD463.50000 MUR
20 BMD927.00000 MUR
50 BMD2,317.50000 MUR
100 BMD4,635.00000 MUR
250 BMD11,587.50000 MUR
500 BMD23,175.00000 MUR
1000 BMD46,350.00000 MUR
2000 BMD92,700.00000 MUR
5000 BMD231,750.00000 MUR
10000 BMD463,500.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bermudan Dollar
1 MUR0.02158 BMD
5 MUR0.10788 BMD
10 MUR0.21575 BMD
20 MUR0.43150 BMD
50 MUR1.07875 BMD
100 MUR2.15750 BMD
250 MUR5.39375 BMD
500 MUR10.78750 BMD
1000 MUR21.57500 BMD
2000 MUR43.15000 BMD
5000 MUR107.87500 BMD
10000 MUR215.75000 BMD