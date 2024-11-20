Bermudan dollar to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Mauritian rupees is currently 46.350 today, reflecting a -0.318% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.367% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 47.516 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 46.350 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -1.607% decrease in value.