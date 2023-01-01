5 Mauritian rupees to Bermudan dollars

Convert MUR to BMD at the real exchange rate

5 mur
0.11 bmd

1.00000 MUR = 0.02245 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:0 UTC
50+ currencies in one account

MUR to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 BMD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.047287.13561.434931.659320.964618.8814
1GBP1.1536711.2081100.5241.65541.914281.1128321.7825
1USD0.95490.827746183.20821.370251.584530.921118.0304
1INR0.01147640.009947890.01201810.01646770.0190430.01106980.21669

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bermudan Dollar
1 MUR0.02245 BMD
5 MUR0.11223 BMD
10 MUR0.22447 BMD
20 MUR0.44893 BMD
50 MUR1.12234 BMD
100 MUR2.24467 BMD
250 MUR5.61167 BMD
500 MUR11.22335 BMD
1000 MUR22.44670 BMD
2000 MUR44.89340 BMD
5000 MUR112.23350 BMD
10000 MUR224.46700 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BMD44.55000 MUR
5 BMD222.75000 MUR
10 BMD445.50000 MUR
20 BMD891.00000 MUR
50 BMD2227.50000 MUR
100 BMD4455.00000 MUR
250 BMD11137.50000 MUR
500 BMD22275.00000 MUR
1000 BMD44550.00000 MUR
2000 BMD89100.00000 MUR
5000 BMD222750.00000 MUR
10000 BMD445500.00000 MUR