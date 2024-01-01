500 Bermudan dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BMD to LKR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = Sr290.8 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:56
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 BMD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High293.5550305.0600
Low290.8350290.8350
Average292.7110296.4305
Change-0.68%-3.14%
View full history

1 BMD to LKR stats

The performance of BMD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 293.5550 and a 30 day low of 290.8350. This means the 30 day average was 292.7110. The change for BMD to LKR was -0.68.

The performance of BMD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 305.0600 and a 90 day low of 290.8350. This means the 90 day average was 296.4305. The change for BMD to LKR was -3.14.

Track market ratesView BMD to LKR chart

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9431.691.33718.0490.788
1 CAD0.717160.4730.6761.2110.95812.9340.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.0611.4889.51311.7931.41819.1460.836

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BMD290.83500 LKR
5 BMD1,454.17500 LKR
10 BMD2,908.35000 LKR
20 BMD5,816.70000 LKR
50 BMD14,541.75000 LKR
100 BMD29,083.50000 LKR
250 BMD72,708.75000 LKR
500 BMD145,417.50000 LKR
1000 BMD290,835.00000 LKR
2000 BMD581,670.00000 LKR
5000 BMD1,454,175.00000 LKR
10000 BMD2,908,350.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bermudan Dollar
1 LKR0.00344 BMD
5 LKR0.01719 BMD
10 LKR0.03438 BMD
20 LKR0.06877 BMD
50 LKR0.17192 BMD
100 LKR0.34384 BMD
250 LKR0.85960 BMD
500 LKR1.71919 BMD
1000 LKR3.43838 BMD
2000 LKR6.87676 BMD
5000 LKR17.19190 BMD
10000 LKR34.38380 BMD