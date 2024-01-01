1 Bermudan dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums
Convert BMD to BTN at the real exchange rate
BMD to BTN conversion chart
1 BMD = 84.38640 BTN
0
|1 BMD to BTN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|84.4570
|84.4570
|Low
|84.0085
|83.4100
|Average
|84.2119
|83.9776
|Change
|0.45%
|0.58%
1 BMD to BTN stats
The performance of BMD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 84.4570 and a 30 day low of 84.0085. This means the 30 day average was 84.2119. The change for BMD to BTN was 0.45.
The performance of BMD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 84.4570 and a 90 day low of 83.4100. This means the 90 day average was 83.9776. The change for BMD to BTN was 0.58.
|Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
|1 BMD
|84.38640 BTN
|5 BMD
|421.93200 BTN
|10 BMD
|843.86400 BTN
|20 BMD
|1,687.72800 BTN
|50 BMD
|4,219.32000 BTN
|100 BMD
|8,438.64000 BTN
|250 BMD
|21,096.60000 BTN
|500 BMD
|42,193.20000 BTN
|1000 BMD
|84,386.40000 BTN
|2000 BMD
|168,772.80000 BTN
|5000 BMD
|421,932.00000 BTN
|10000 BMD
|843,864.00000 BTN