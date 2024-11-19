Bermudan dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 84.386 today, reflecting a -0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.012% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 84.481 on 17-11-2024 and a low of 84.381 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.073% increase in value.