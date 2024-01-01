100 Bahraini dinars to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert BHD to KZT at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₸1,316 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KZT
1 BHD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,317.80001,317.8000
Low1,279.35001,267.0500
Average1,300.61501,286.1260
Change2.83%3.70%
View full history

1 BHD to KZT stats

The performance of BHD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,317.8000 and a 30 day low of 1,279.3500. This means the 30 day average was 1,300.6150. The change for BHD to KZT was 2.83.

The performance of BHD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,317.8000 and a 90 day low of 1,267.0500. This means the 90 day average was 1,286.1260. The change for BHD to KZT was 3.70.

Track market ratesView BHD to KZT chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0731,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.41211.79219.151,827.951.481.417
1 NZD0.59149.8850.558110.6841,019.860.8260.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BHD1,316.49000 KZT
5 BHD6,582.45000 KZT
10 BHD13,164.90000 KZT
20 BHD26,329.80000 KZT
50 BHD65,824.50000 KZT
100 BHD131,649.00000 KZT
250 BHD329,122.50000 KZT
500 BHD658,245.00000 KZT
1000 BHD1,316,490.00000 KZT
2000 BHD2,632,980.00000 KZT
5000 BHD6,582,450.00000 KZT
10000 BHD13,164,900.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bahraini Dinar
1 KZT0.00076 BHD
5 KZT0.00380 BHD
10 KZT0.00760 BHD
20 KZT0.01519 BHD
50 KZT0.03798 BHD
100 KZT0.07596 BHD
250 KZT0.18990 BHD
500 KZT0.37980 BHD
1000 KZT0.75959 BHD
2000 KZT1.51919 BHD
5000 KZT3.79797 BHD
10000 KZT7.59595 BHD