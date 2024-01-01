5000 Kazakhstani tenges to Bahraini dinars

5,000 kzt
4.192 bhd

1.00000 KZT = 0.00084 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bahraini Dinar
1 KZT0.00084 BHD
5 KZT0.00419 BHD
10 KZT0.00838 BHD
20 KZT0.01677 BHD
50 KZT0.04192 BHD
100 KZT0.08385 BHD
250 KZT0.20961 BHD
500 KZT0.41923 BHD
1000 KZT0.83846 BHD
2000 KZT1.67692 BHD
5000 KZT4.19229 BHD
10000 KZT8.38458 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BHD1192.67000 KZT
5 BHD5963.35000 KZT
10 BHD11926.70000 KZT
20 BHD23853.40000 KZT
50 BHD59633.50000 KZT
100 BHD119267.00000 KZT
250 BHD298167.50000 KZT
500 BHD596335.00000 KZT
1000 BHD1192670.00000 KZT
2000 BHD2385340.00000 KZT
5000 BHD5963350.00000 KZT
10000 BHD11926700.00000 KZT