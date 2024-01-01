500 Bahraini dinars to Cambodian riels

Convert BHD to KHR at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ៛10,750 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:38
BHD to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KHR
1 BHD to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10,787.000010,857.2000
Low10,732.200010,732.2000
Average10,766.283310,781.8844
Change-0.24%-1.03%
1 BHD to KHR stats

The performance of BHD to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10,787.0000 and a 30 day low of 10,732.2000. This means the 30 day average was 10,766.2833. The change for BHD to KHR was -0.24.

The performance of BHD to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10,857.2000 and a 90 day low of 10,732.2000. This means the 90 day average was 10,781.8844. The change for BHD to KHR was -1.03.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Cambodian Riel
1 BHD10,745.30000 KHR
5 BHD53,726.50000 KHR
10 BHD107,453.00000 KHR
20 BHD214,906.00000 KHR
50 BHD537,265.00000 KHR
100 BHD1,074,530.00000 KHR
250 BHD2,686,325.00000 KHR
500 BHD5,372,650.00000 KHR
1000 BHD10,745,300.00000 KHR
2000 BHD21,490,600.00000 KHR
5000 BHD53,726,500.00000 KHR
10000 BHD107,453,000.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bahraini Dinar
1 KHR0.00009 BHD
5 KHR0.00047 BHD
10 KHR0.00093 BHD
20 KHR0.00186 BHD
50 KHR0.00465 BHD
100 KHR0.00931 BHD
250 KHR0.02327 BHD
500 KHR0.04653 BHD
1000 KHR0.09306 BHD
2000 KHR0.18613 BHD
5000 KHR0.46532 BHD
10000 KHR0.93064 BHD