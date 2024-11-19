Bahraini dinar to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Cambodian riels is currently 10,745.300 today, reflecting a 0.142% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.068% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 10,755.600 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 10,729.000 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.164% increase in value.