Bahraini dinar to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Cambodian riels is currently 10,874.300 today, reflecting a -0.090% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.180% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 10,904.900 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 10,874.000 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.073% decrease in value.