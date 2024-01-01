50 Bulgarian levs to Kyrgystani soms

Convert BGN to KGS at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = Лв46.77 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:55
BGN to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KGS
1 BGN to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High47.887848.8952
Low46.305346.3053
Average47.012347.6230
Change-1.46%-3.50%
1 BGN to KGS stats

The performance of BGN to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.8878 and a 30 day low of 46.3053. This means the 30 day average was 47.0123. The change for BGN to KGS was -1.46.

The performance of BGN to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 48.8952 and a 90 day low of 46.3053. This means the 90 day average was 47.6230. The change for BGN to KGS was -3.50.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kyrgystani Som
1 BGN46.76520 KGS
5 BGN233.82600 KGS
10 BGN467.65200 KGS
20 BGN935.30400 KGS
50 BGN2,338.26000 KGS
100 BGN4,676.52000 KGS
250 BGN11,691.30000 KGS
500 BGN23,382.60000 KGS
1000 BGN46,765.20000 KGS
2000 BGN93,530.40000 KGS
5000 BGN233,826.00000 KGS
10000 BGN467,652.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bulgarian Lev
1 KGS0.02138 BGN
5 KGS0.10692 BGN
10 KGS0.21383 BGN
20 KGS0.42767 BGN
50 KGS1.06917 BGN
100 KGS2.13834 BGN
250 KGS5.34585 BGN
500 KGS10.69170 BGN
1000 KGS21.38340 BGN
2000 KGS42.76680 BGN
5000 KGS106.91700 BGN
10000 KGS213.83400 BGN