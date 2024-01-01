10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Kyrgystani soms
Convert BGN to KGS at the real exchange rate
BGN to KGS conversion chart
1 BGN = 46.76900 KGS
0
|1 BGN to KGS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|47.8878
|48.8952
|Low
|46.3053
|46.3053
|Average
|47.0124
|47.6231
|Change
|-1.45%
|-3.49%
|View full history
1 BGN to KGS stats
The performance of BGN to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.8878 and a 30 day low of 46.3053. This means the 30 day average was 47.0124. The change for BGN to KGS was -1.45.
The performance of BGN to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 48.8952 and a 90 day low of 46.3053. This means the 90 day average was 47.6231. The change for BGN to KGS was -3.49.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kyrgystani Som
|1 BGN
|46.76900 KGS
|5 BGN
|233.84500 KGS
|10 BGN
|467.69000 KGS
|20 BGN
|935.38000 KGS
|50 BGN
|2,338.45000 KGS
|100 BGN
|4,676.90000 KGS
|250 BGN
|11,692.25000 KGS
|500 BGN
|23,384.50000 KGS
|1000 BGN
|46,769.00000 KGS
|2000 BGN
|93,538.00000 KGS
|5000 BGN
|233,845.00000 KGS
|10000 BGN
|467,690.00000 KGS