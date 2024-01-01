1 Kyrgystani som to Bulgarian levs

1.00000 KGS = 0.02031 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bulgarian Lev
1 KGS0.02031 BGN
5 KGS0.10154 BGN
10 KGS0.20309 BGN
20 KGS0.40617 BGN
50 KGS1.01543 BGN
100 KGS2.03086 BGN
250 KGS5.07715 BGN
500 KGS10.15430 BGN
1000 KGS20.30860 BGN
2000 KGS40.61720 BGN
5000 KGS101.54300 BGN
10000 KGS203.08600 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kyrgystani Som
1 BGN49.24020 KGS
5 BGN246.20100 KGS
10 BGN492.40200 KGS
20 BGN984.80400 KGS
50 BGN2462.01000 KGS
100 BGN4924.02000 KGS
250 BGN12310.05000 KGS
500 BGN24620.10000 KGS
1000 BGN49240.20000 KGS
2000 BGN98480.40000 KGS
5000 BGN246201.00000 KGS
10000 BGN492402.00000 KGS