Bulgarian lev to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Kyrgystani soms is currently 46.769 today, reflecting a 0.536% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.576% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 46.886 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 46.073 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 0.488% increase in value.