лв1.000 BGN = دج72.04 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:05
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DZD
1 BGN to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High74.274176.6642
Low71.794471.7944
Average73.234874.5017
Change-2.65%-5.65%
1 BGN to DZD stats

The performance of BGN to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 74.2741 and a 30 day low of 71.7944. This means the 30 day average was 73.2348. The change for BGN to DZD was -2.65.

The performance of BGN to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 76.6642 and a 90 day low of 71.7944. This means the 90 day average was 74.5017. The change for BGN to DZD was -5.65.

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9441.6941.3981.5331.3380.78918.039
1 EUR1.05911.7941.481.6241.4170.83619.102
1 NZD0.590.55710.8250.9050.790.46610.649
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21211.0970.9570.56512.906

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Algerian Dinar
1 BGN72.03610 DZD
5 BGN360.18050 DZD
10 BGN720.36100 DZD
20 BGN1,440.72200 DZD
50 BGN3,601.80500 DZD
100 BGN7,203.61000 DZD
250 BGN18,009.02500 DZD
500 BGN36,018.05000 DZD
1000 BGN72,036.10000 DZD
2000 BGN144,072.20000 DZD
5000 BGN360,180.50000 DZD
10000 BGN720,361.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 DZD0.01388 BGN
5 DZD0.06941 BGN
10 DZD0.13882 BGN
20 DZD0.27764 BGN
50 DZD0.69410 BGN
100 DZD1.38819 BGN
250 DZD3.47048 BGN
500 DZD6.94095 BGN
1000 DZD13.88190 BGN
2000 DZD27.76380 BGN
5000 DZD69.40950 BGN
10000 DZD138.81900 BGN