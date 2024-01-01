20 Bangladeshi takas to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert BDT to XOF at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = CFA5.195 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:07
Track the exchange rate

BDT to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XOF
1 BDT to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.21275.2127
Low5.02024.9050
Average5.10735.0141
Change2.82%5.25%
1 BDT to XOF stats

The performance of BDT to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.2127 and a 30 day low of 5.0202. This means the 30 day average was 5.1073. The change for BDT to XOF was 2.82.

The performance of BDT to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.2127 and a 90 day low of 4.9050. This means the 90 day average was 5.0141. The change for BDT to XOF was 5.25.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9461.53858.8770.79284.4071.47.241
1 EUR1.05711.62562.2120.83689.1891.4797.651
1 AUD0.650.615138.2910.51554.8940.9114.709
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BDT5.19456 XOF
5 BDT25.97280 XOF
10 BDT51.94560 XOF
20 BDT103.89120 XOF
50 BDT259.72800 XOF
100 BDT519.45600 XOF
250 BDT1,298.64000 XOF
500 BDT2,597.28000 XOF
1000 BDT5,194.56000 XOF
2000 BDT10,389.12000 XOF
5000 BDT25,972.80000 XOF
10000 BDT51,945.60000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XOF0.19251 BDT
5 XOF0.96255 BDT
10 XOF1.92509 BDT
20 XOF3.85018 BDT
50 XOF9.62545 BDT
100 XOF19.25090 BDT
250 XOF48.12725 BDT
500 XOF96.25450 BDT
1000 XOF192.50900 BDT
2000 XOF385.01800 BDT
5000 XOF962.54500 BDT
10000 XOF1,925.09000 BDT