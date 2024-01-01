5 Bangladeshi takas to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert BDT to UAH at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = ₴0.3439 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:54
BDT to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UAH
1 BDT to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34440.3452
Low0.34310.3416
Average0.34360.3435
Change0.21%-0.06%
1 BDT to UAH stats

The performance of BDT to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3444 and a 30 day low of 0.3431. This means the 30 day average was 0.3436. The change for BDT to UAH was 0.21.

The performance of BDT to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3452 and a 90 day low of 0.3416. This means the 90 day average was 0.3435. The change for BDT to UAH was -0.06.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BDT0.34392 UAH
5 BDT1.71958 UAH
10 BDT3.43916 UAH
20 BDT6.87832 UAH
50 BDT17.19580 UAH
100 BDT34.39160 UAH
250 BDT85.97900 UAH
500 BDT171.95800 UAH
1000 BDT343.91600 UAH
2000 BDT687.83200 UAH
5000 BDT1,719.58000 UAH
10000 BDT3,439.16000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UAH2.90769 BDT
5 UAH14.53845 BDT
10 UAH29.07690 BDT
20 UAH58.15380 BDT
50 UAH145.38450 BDT
100 UAH290.76900 BDT
250 UAH726.92250 BDT
500 UAH1,453.84500 BDT
1000 UAH2,907.69000 BDT
2000 UAH5,815.38000 BDT
5000 UAH14,538.45000 BDT
10000 UAH29,076.90000 BDT