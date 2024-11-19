Bangladeshi taka to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 0.344 today, reflecting a 0.144% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.036% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 0.344 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 0.342 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.417% decrease in value.