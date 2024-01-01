1 Bangladeshi taka to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert BDT to SBD at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = SI$0.06859 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to SBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SBD
1 BDT to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06930.0695
Low0.06840.0682
Average0.06870.0687
Change-0.69%-1.08%
View full history

1 BDT to SBD stats

The performance of BDT to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0693 and a 30 day low of 0.0684. This means the 30 day average was 0.0687. The change for BDT to SBD was -0.69.

The performance of BDT to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0695 and a 90 day low of 0.0682. This means the 90 day average was 0.0687. The change for BDT to SBD was -1.08.

Track market ratesView BDT to SBD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9441.53758.8550.79184.411.47.239
1 EUR1.05911.62862.3360.83789.4031.4837.667
1 AUD0.6510.614138.30.51554.930.9114.711
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 BDT0.06859 SBD
5 BDT0.34294 SBD
10 BDT0.68588 SBD
20 BDT1.37177 SBD
50 BDT3.42942 SBD
100 BDT6.85884 SBD
250 BDT17.14710 SBD
500 BDT34.29420 SBD
1000 BDT68.58840 SBD
2000 BDT137.17680 SBD
5000 BDT342.94200 SBD
10000 BDT685.88400 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SBD14.57970 BDT
5 SBD72.89850 BDT
10 SBD145.79700 BDT
20 SBD291.59400 BDT
50 SBD728.98500 BDT
100 SBD1,457.97000 BDT
250 SBD3,644.92500 BDT
500 SBD7,289.85000 BDT
1000 SBD14,579.70000 BDT
2000 SBD29,159.40000 BDT
5000 SBD72,898.50000 BDT
10000 SBD145,797.00000 BDT