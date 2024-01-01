2,000 Bangladeshi takas to Saudi riyals

Convert BDT to SAR at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = SR0.03141 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:22
BDT to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SAR
1 BDT to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03140.0315
Low0.03140.0314
Average0.03140.0314
Change-0.09%-0.25%
1 BDT to SAR stats

The performance of BDT to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0314 and a 30 day low of 0.0314. This means the 30 day average was 0.0314. The change for BDT to SAR was -0.09.

The performance of BDT to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0315 and a 90 day low of 0.0314. This means the 90 day average was 0.0314. The change for BDT to SAR was -0.25.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9441.53758.8550.79184.411.47.239
1 EUR1.05911.62862.3360.83789.4031.4837.667
1 AUD0.6510.614138.30.51554.930.9114.711
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Saudi Riyal
1 BDT0.03141 SAR
5 BDT0.15707 SAR
10 BDT0.31414 SAR
20 BDT0.62829 SAR
50 BDT1.57071 SAR
100 BDT3.14143 SAR
250 BDT7.85358 SAR
500 BDT15.70715 SAR
1000 BDT31.41430 SAR
2000 BDT62.82860 SAR
5000 BDT157.07150 SAR
10000 BDT314.14300 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SAR31.83260 BDT
5 SAR159.16300 BDT
10 SAR318.32600 BDT
20 SAR636.65200 BDT
50 SAR1,591.63000 BDT
100 SAR3,183.26000 BDT
250 SAR7,958.15000 BDT
500 SAR15,916.30000 BDT
1000 SAR31,832.60000 BDT
2000 SAR63,665.20000 BDT
5000 SAR159,163.00000 BDT
10000 SAR318,326.00000 BDT