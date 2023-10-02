1 Australian dollar to CFP francs

Convert AUD to XPF

1 aud
73 xpf

1.00000 AUD = 72.87200 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:26 UTC
1 AUD → 72.872 XPF
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.056687.73481.433651.639660.967318.3848
1GBP1.154211.21955101.2651.654751.892541.1164621.2202
1USD0.946450.819975183.0351.356851.551830.915517.4
1INR0.0113980.009875050.012043110.01634070.01868890.01102550.20955

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / CFP Franc
1 AUD72.87200 XPF
5 AUD364.36000 XPF
10 AUD728.72000 XPF
20 AUD1457.44000 XPF
50 AUD3643.60000 XPF
100 AUD7287.20000 XPF
250 AUD18218.00000 XPF
500 AUD36436.00000 XPF
1000 AUD72872.00000 XPF
2000 AUD145744.00000 XPF
5000 AUD364360.00000 XPF
10000 AUD728720.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Australian Dollar
1 XPF0.01372 AUD
5 XPF0.06861 AUD
10 XPF0.13723 AUD
20 XPF0.27445 AUD
50 XPF0.68613 AUD
100 XPF1.37227 AUD
250 XPF3.43067 AUD
500 XPF6.86135 AUD
1000 XPF13.72270 AUD
2000 XPF27.44540 AUD
5000 XPF68.61350 AUD
10000 XPF137.22700 AUD