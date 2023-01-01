5 Australian dollars to Mozambican meticals
Convert AUD to MZN at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Australian dollars to Mozambican meticals
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Australian dollars
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Mozambican Metical
|1 AUD
|41.05860 MZN
|5 AUD
|205.29300 MZN
|10 AUD
|410.58600 MZN
|20 AUD
|821.17200 MZN
|50 AUD
|2052.93000 MZN
|100 AUD
|4105.86000 MZN
|250 AUD
|10264.65000 MZN
|500 AUD
|20529.30000 MZN
|1000 AUD
|41058.60000 MZN
|2000 AUD
|82117.20000 MZN
|5000 AUD
|205293.00000 MZN
|10000 AUD
|410586.00000 MZN