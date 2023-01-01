500 Mozambican meticals to Australian dollars

Convert MZN to AUD at the real exchange rate

500 mzn
12.38 aud

1.00000 MZN = 0.02476 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MZN to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8651.049787.33241.437561.658950.9645518.924
1GBP1.1560711.21345100.9561.661821.917741.1150921.8761
1USD0.952650.824097183.19751.36951.58040.918818.028
1INR0.01145050.00990530.012019610.01646080.01899580.01104360.216689

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Australian Dollar
1 MZN0.02476 AUD
5 MZN0.12382 AUD
10 MZN0.24763 AUD
20 MZN0.49527 AUD
50 MZN1.23817 AUD
100 MZN2.47634 AUD
250 MZN6.19085 AUD
500 MZN12.38170 AUD
1000 MZN24.76340 AUD
2000 MZN49.52680 AUD
5000 MZN123.81700 AUD
10000 MZN247.63400 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 AUD40.38210 MZN
5 AUD201.91050 MZN
10 AUD403.82100 MZN
20 AUD807.64200 MZN
50 AUD2019.10500 MZN
100 AUD4038.21000 MZN
250 AUD10095.52500 MZN
500 AUD20191.05000 MZN
1000 AUD40382.10000 MZN
2000 AUD80764.20000 MZN
5000 AUD201910.50000 MZN
10000 AUD403821.00000 MZN