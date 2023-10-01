10 thousand Australian dollars to Ghanaian cedis

Convert AUD to GHS at the real exchange rate

10000 aud
72407.40 ghs

1.00000 AUD = 7.24074 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

AUD to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867051.056487.71821.434431.64280.967218.3982
1GBP1.1533411.2184101.171.65441.894721.1155121.2195
1USD0.94660.820749183.0351.357851.555090.915617.4159
1INR0.01140010.009884370.012043110.01635270.01872810.01102670.209742

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 AUD7.24074 GHS
5 AUD36.20370 GHS
10 AUD72.40740 GHS
20 AUD144.81480 GHS
50 AUD362.03700 GHS
100 AUD724.07400 GHS
250 AUD1810.18500 GHS
500 AUD3620.37000 GHS
1000 AUD7240.74000 GHS
2000 AUD14481.48000 GHS
5000 AUD36203.70000 GHS
10000 AUD72407.40000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Australian Dollar
1 GHS0.13811 AUD
5 GHS0.69054 AUD
10 GHS1.38107 AUD
20 GHS2.76214 AUD
50 GHS6.90535 AUD
100 GHS13.81070 AUD
250 GHS34.52675 AUD
500 GHS69.05350 AUD
1000 GHS138.10700 AUD
2000 GHS276.21400 AUD
5000 GHS690.53500 AUD
10000 GHS1381.07000 AUD