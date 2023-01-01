50 Argentine pesos to Moldovan leus

Convert ARS to MDL at the real exchange rate

50 ars
2.60 mdl

1.00000 ARS = 0.05197 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:11 UTC
ARS to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 MDL
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 ARS0.05197 MDL
5 ARS0.25986 MDL
10 ARS0.51971 MDL
20 ARS1.03943 MDL
50 ARS2.59857 MDL
100 ARS5.19714 MDL
250 ARS12.99285 MDL
500 ARS25.98570 MDL
1000 ARS51.97140 MDL
2000 ARS103.94280 MDL
5000 ARS259.85700 MDL
10000 ARS519.71400 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Argentine Peso
1 MDL19.24130 ARS
5 MDL96.20650 ARS
10 MDL192.41300 ARS
20 MDL384.82600 ARS
50 MDL962.06500 ARS
100 MDL1924.13000 ARS
250 MDL4810.32500 ARS
500 MDL9620.65000 ARS
1000 MDL19241.30000 ARS
2000 MDL38482.60000 ARS
5000 MDL96206.50000 ARS
10000 MDL192413.00000 ARS