50 Moldovan leus to Argentine pesos

Convert MDL to ARS at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = $55.08 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
MDL to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ARS
1 MDL to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High55.926155.9261
Low54.948754.0300
Average55.404255.2970
Change-0.49%1.41%
1 MDL to ARS stats

The performance of MDL to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 55.9261 and a 30 day low of 54.9487. This means the 30 day average was 55.4042. The change for MDL to ARS was -0.49.

The performance of MDL to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 55.9261 and a 90 day low of 54.0300. This means the 90 day average was 55.2970. The change for MDL to ARS was 1.41.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1141.3981.53784.3631.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.921.7681.945106.7452.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6570.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56512.96111.160.3631.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Argentine Peso
1 MDL55.07900 ARS
5 MDL275.39500 ARS
10 MDL550.79000 ARS
20 MDL1,101.58000 ARS
50 MDL2,753.95000 ARS
100 MDL5,507.90000 ARS
250 MDL13,769.75000 ARS
500 MDL27,539.50000 ARS
1000 MDL55,079.00000 ARS
2000 MDL110,158.00000 ARS
5000 MDL275,395.00000 ARS
10000 MDL550,790.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 ARS0.01816 MDL
5 ARS0.09078 MDL
10 ARS0.18156 MDL
20 ARS0.36311 MDL
50 ARS0.90779 MDL
100 ARS1.81557 MDL
250 ARS4.53893 MDL
500 ARS9.07785 MDL
1000 ARS18.15570 MDL
2000 ARS36.31140 MDL
5000 ARS90.77850 MDL
10000 ARS181.55700 MDL