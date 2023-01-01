100 Argentine pesos to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert ARS to BAM at the real exchange rate

100 ars
0.53 bam

1.00000 ARS = 0.00534 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ARS to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 BAM
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.0496587.31731.435451.648580.9634518.4893
1GBP1.1544711.2119100.8141.657331.903411.1122721.3473
1USD0.95270.825151183.18711.367551.57060.9178517.6147
1INR0.01145250.009919210.012021110.01643940.01888030.01103360.211748

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 ARS0.00534 BAM
5 ARS0.02668 BAM
10 ARS0.05336 BAM
20 ARS0.10673 BAM
50 ARS0.26682 BAM
100 ARS0.53363 BAM
250 ARS1.33408 BAM
500 ARS2.66817 BAM
1000 ARS5.33633 BAM
2000 ARS10.67266 BAM
5000 ARS26.68165 BAM
10000 ARS53.36330 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Argentine Peso
1 BAM187.39500 ARS
5 BAM936.97500 ARS
10 BAM1873.95000 ARS
20 BAM3747.90000 ARS
50 BAM9369.75000 ARS
100 BAM18739.50000 ARS
250 BAM46848.75000 ARS
500 BAM93697.50000 ARS
1000 BAM187395.00000 ARS
2000 BAM374790.00000 ARS
5000 BAM936975.00000 ARS
10000 BAM1873950.00000 ARS