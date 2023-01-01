5 Angolan kwanzas to Saudi riyals

Convert AOA to SAR at the real exchange rate

5 aoa
0.02 sar

1.00000 AOA = 0.00449 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AOA to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865851.049587.30491.434191.647050.9636518.4679
1GBP1.1549311.212100.8231.656261.902071.1129521.3274
1USD0.952850.825083183.18711.366551.569370.918217.5969
1INR0.01145410.009918390.012021110.01642740.01886550.01103780.211534

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Saudi Riyal
1 AOA0.00449 SAR
5 AOA0.02246 SAR
10 AOA0.04491 SAR
20 AOA0.08983 SAR
50 AOA0.22457 SAR
100 AOA0.44913 SAR
250 AOA1.12283 SAR
500 AOA2.24566 SAR
1000 AOA4.49131 SAR
2000 AOA8.98262 SAR
5000 AOA22.45655 SAR
10000 AOA44.91310 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Angolan Kwanza
1 SAR222.65200 AOA
5 SAR1113.26000 AOA
10 SAR2226.52000 AOA
20 SAR4453.04000 AOA
50 SAR11132.60000 AOA
100 SAR22265.20000 AOA
250 SAR55663.00000 AOA
500 SAR111326.00000 AOA
1000 SAR222652.00000 AOA
2000 SAR445304.00000 AOA
5000 SAR1113260.00000 AOA
10000 SAR2226520.00000 AOA