1 Saudi riyal to Angolan kwanzas

Convert SAR to AOA at the real exchange rate

1 sar
223.30 aoa

1.00000 SAR = 223.29700 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:09
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Angolan Kwanza
1 SAR223.29700 AOA
5 SAR1116.48500 AOA
10 SAR2232.97000 AOA
20 SAR4465.94000 AOA
50 SAR11164.85000 AOA
100 SAR22329.70000 AOA
250 SAR55824.25000 AOA
500 SAR111648.50000 AOA
1000 SAR223297.00000 AOA
2000 SAR446594.00000 AOA
5000 SAR1116485.00000 AOA
10000 SAR2232970.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Saudi Riyal
1 AOA0.00448 SAR
5 AOA0.02239 SAR
10 AOA0.04478 SAR
20 AOA0.08957 SAR
50 AOA0.22392 SAR
100 AOA0.44783 SAR
250 AOA1.11959 SAR
500 AOA2.23917 SAR
1000 AOA4.47835 SAR
2000 AOA8.95670 SAR
5000 AOA22.39175 SAR
10000 AOA44.78350 SAR