50 Angolan kwanzas to Russian rubles

Convert AOA to RUB at the real exchange rate

50 aoa
5.95 rub

1.00000 AOA = 0.11901 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AOA to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865851.049687.31321.434231.646820.9636518.4704
1GBP1.1549311.2122100.8391.656411.901941.1129521.3318
1USD0.952750.824946183.18711.366451.5690.9181517.5976
1INR0.0114530.009916760.012021110.01642620.01886110.01103720.211542

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Russian Ruble
1 AOA0.11901 RUB
5 AOA0.59504 RUB
10 AOA1.19008 RUB
20 AOA2.38016 RUB
50 AOA5.95040 RUB
100 AOA11.90080 RUB
250 AOA29.75200 RUB
500 AOA59.50400 RUB
1000 AOA119.00800 RUB
2000 AOA238.01600 RUB
5000 AOA595.04000 RUB
10000 AOA1190.08000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Angolan Kwanza
1 RUB8.40281 AOA
5 RUB42.01405 AOA
10 RUB84.02810 AOA
20 RUB168.05620 AOA
50 RUB420.14050 AOA
100 RUB840.28100 AOA
250 RUB2100.70250 AOA
500 RUB4201.40500 AOA
1000 RUB8402.81000 AOA
2000 RUB16805.62000 AOA
5000 RUB42014.05000 AOA
10000 RUB84028.10000 AOA